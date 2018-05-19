Karlsson posted one power-play goal Friday, as the Golden Knights defeated the Jets 3-2 to take Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

Karlsson was blanked in Game 3 after notching a point in three straight games, but he ended that spell quickly in Game 4 by putting a backdoor shot past Connor Hellebuyck just 2:25 into the first frame. The Swedish pivot now has six goals and seven helpers in the last 12 postseason games.