Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Opens scoring Friday
Karlsson posted one power-play goal Friday, as the Golden Knights defeated the Jets 3-2 to take Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
Karlsson was blanked in Game 3 after notching a point in three straight games, but he ended that spell quickly in Game 4 by putting a backdoor shot past Connor Hellebuyck just 2:25 into the first frame. The Swedish pivot now has six goals and seven helpers in the last 12 postseason games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Nabs helper in grudge match•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Deposits man-advantage goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Nabs helper in closeout game•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores winner in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores twice in loss•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Three helpers in commanding win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...