Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Opens scoring in crazy Game 7

Karlsson scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 7.

Karlsson's first-period tally seemed like a distant memory after Barclay Goodrow scored in overtime to give the Sharks the 4-3 series win. Karlsson contributed two goals and three helpers in the series, with four of those five points coming in Games 5 thru 7. It just wasn't enough to keep the Golden Knights going.