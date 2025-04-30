Karlsson scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.
Karlsson capitalized on a feed from Jack Eichel to open the scoring at 8:25 of the first period. Both of Karlsson's points this postseason have come shorthanded. He's added nine shots on net, three blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over five appearances. Karlsson was shuffled up to the top line for Tuesday's contest, and if that change sticks, he'll have a stronger scoring outlook.
