Karlsson scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Karlsson tallied at 10:15 of the first period to put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0. The Swede is up to 14 goals, 34 points, a plus-20 rating and 99 shots on goal through 50 outings. The second-line center has racked up three scores, one helper and a plus-8 rating in his last five games.