Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Karlsson redirected a pass from Reilly Smith into the net at 4:17 of the first period. This was Karlsson's third goal of the Western Conference Finals, and he's up to eight tallies and three assists through 15 playoff outings. The center has added 33 shots on net, 12 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating while playing key minutes in all situations.