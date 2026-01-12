Karlsson (lower body) is not expected back before the March 6 trade deadline, SinBin Vegas reports Monday.

Karlsson could be in danger of missing the rest of the season, and it appears surgery has not been ruled out. If the team does officially shut the 33-year-old center down, it would be able to get the full relief from his $5.9 million cap hit. If this does mark the end of his season, Karlsson will finish the year having generated four goals and three assists in 14 contests.