Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Out through trade deadline
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson (lower body) is not expected back before the March 6 trade deadline, SinBin Vegas reports Monday.
Karlsson could be in danger of missing the rest of the season, and it appears surgery has not been ruled out. If the team does officially shut the 33-year-old center down, it would be able to get the full relief from his $5.9 million cap hit. If this does mark the end of his season, Karlsson will finish the year having generated four goals and three assists in 14 contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Unlikely to make Olympic roster•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Expected back before Olympic break•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Moves to LTIR•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Is week-to-week•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Placed on IR•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Unavailable Monday•