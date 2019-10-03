Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pair of apples Wednesday
Karlsson delivered two assists, a plus-2 rating and a game-high six shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Both of Karlsson's assists went to winger Reilly Smith, including a shorthanded helper in the third period on the last goal of the game. Karlsson provided 24 goals and 32 assists in 82 games, with 14 power-play points and three more while shorthanded. His all-situations usage provides valuable depth for fantasy owners.
