Karlsson scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's game-tying goal in the second period and added an empty-netter himself in the third. With five points over his last six games, Karlsson continues to provide strong offense in a middle-six role. He's up to 12 tallies, 25 points (seven on the power play), 65 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 27 contests overall.