Karlsson logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Karlsson slowed down a bit in early March, but he picked up the pace again with six goals and eight assists over the final 12 contests of the regular season. The 31-year-old center ended the campaign with 30 goals, 30 helpers, 175 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 70 appearances, earning just the second 60-point campaign of his career. He'll likely begin the postseason on the third line, but the depth and versatility of the Golden Knights' offense is strong enough for him to be effective from that role.