Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Picks up assist

Karlsson dished out an assist in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Vancouver.

Karlsson has just four goals and 11 points in 25 games since the start of 2019. The 26-year-old is feeling a huge drop-off from his magical 2017-18 campaign but is still looking to suit up in 80 or more games for the fourth straight season. With Vegas beefing up the roster and getting healthier, Karlsson could heat up down the playoff stretch.