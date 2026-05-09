Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Picks up helper Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks in Game 3.
Karlsson has played in all three games in the second round against the Ducks. He saw 19:20 of ice time Friday, which is especially notable considering the game was a blowout that would have been a good time to afford him some rest. The center missed 74 consecutive games due to a lower-body injury, but Friday's performance suggests he's as healthy as he can be for the rest of the postseason. Karlsson is likely to continue playing in a middle-six role.
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