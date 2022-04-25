Karlsson notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Karlsson retrieved the puck down low and found Nicolas Roy out front for the Golden Knights' fourth goal. It was nearly enough, but Timo Meier tied the game in the final second of regulation. Karlsson has done his part in April with nine points in his last 10 games to aid the Golden Knights' playoff push, but they remain on the outside looking in entering the final week of the regular season. The center has 33 points, 128 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 64 outings overall.