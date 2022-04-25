Karlsson notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.
Karlsson retrieved the puck down low and found Nicolas Roy out front for the Golden Knights' fourth goal. It was nearly enough, but Timo Meier tied the game in the final second of regulation. Karlsson has done his part in April with nine points in his last 10 games to aid the Golden Knights' playoff push, but they remain on the outside looking in entering the final week of the regular season. The center has 33 points, 128 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 64 outings overall.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Bags apple in overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Erupts for three points•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Contributes assist Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Delivers helper Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: On four-game point streak•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Deposits empty-netter•