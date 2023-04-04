Karlsson registered two assists in Vegas' 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota on Monday.
Karlsson has 14 goals and 51 points in 77 appearances this season. This is the first time he's reached the 50-point milestone since 2018-19, though he's still well behind his career highs of 43 markers and 78 points from 2017-18. Karlsson went through a bit of a cold patch over his previous five contests, recording a goal and an assist in that span.
