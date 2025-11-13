default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Karlsson (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday, per Sin Bin Vegas.

Based on the retroactive designation, Karlsson will have to miss at least the next two games, though with a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday against the Blues and Wild, respectively, it seems more likely that a return will come closer to Tuesday's clash with the Rangers.

More News