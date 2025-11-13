Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karlsson (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday, per Sin Bin Vegas.
Based on the retroactive designation, Karlsson will have to miss at least the next two games, though with a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday against the Blues and Wild, respectively, it seems more likely that a return will come closer to Tuesday's clash with the Rangers.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Unavailable Monday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Suffers injury Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Nets lone goal•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores empty-netter•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Shows special teams skills•