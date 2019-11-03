Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plays provider with two helpers

Karlsson collected a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Karlsson set up linemate Jonathan Marchessault on the power play first, and then had the lone assist on Nate Schmidt's goal 3:39 later. The Swedish center is on a four-game point streak (three goals, two helpers). For the year, Karlsson has four markers and 10 assists in 15 games, a near point-per-game pace.