Karlsson played through a lower-body injury during the Golden Knights' first-round playoff series versus the Stars, which concluded with a 2-1 loss in Game 7 on Sunday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The injury wasn't bad enough to keep Karlsson off the ice, but it was obvious he was struggling, as he was limited to two helpers over seven games. He added nine shots on net, eight hits, five blocked shots and a plus-4 rating from a third-line role. Karlsson was a 60-point contributor in the regular season, and he should fill a middle-six role again in 2024-25.