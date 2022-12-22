Karlsson logged a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Karlsson has a goal and five assists over his last five games. His helper Wednesday was his first power-play point since Dec. 1. The 29-year-old center has 24 points (five on the power play, three shorthanded), 67 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-1 rating through 35 outings.