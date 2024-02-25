Karlsson notched two assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Karlsson has three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. The 31-year-old center reached the 20-assist mark Saturday, a level he's achieved in each of the last seven seasons. He's at 39 points, 117 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 46 appearances. Karlsson was on the top line amid a lineup shuffle Saturday, and he'll likely continue to put up solid offense if he stays there.