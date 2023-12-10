Karlsson managed an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Stars.

Every forward line chipped in, which included Karlsson setting up Pavel Dorofeyev's third-period marker. With three goals and three assists over his last seven games, Karlsson has kept his strong season rolling into December. The center is at 26 points, 67 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 28 contests overall as a middle-six option for the Golden Knights.