Karlsson notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Karlsson set up an Alec Martinez tally in the second period. Through five contests, Karlsson has seen steady middle-six usage plus time in all special-teams situations, averaging 15:31 per game overall. That's down from the 17:28 he averaged last season, but the Golden Knights are strong down the middle. The 30-year-old has a goal, four assists, nine shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-6 rating.