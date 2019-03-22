Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pockets three points
Karlsson scored on both of his shots and added a helper in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Jets.
Karlsson blew right by 50 points, with 22 goals and 29 helpers in 74 games after his third-straight multi-point outing. In nine games in March, Karlsson has recorded four goals and eight assists. It may have taken nearly all year, but Karlsson is beginning to resemble the player who notched 78 points in his breakout campaign last season.
