Karlsson scored a goal, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Karlsson keeps rolling -- he's now earned four goals and seven helpers during his eight-game point streak. The center opened the scoring in the first period and helped out on an Ivan Barbashev marker in the second. Karlsson is up to four goals, nine assists, 19 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 11 contests overall. The closest he's come to a point-per-game pace is 78 points in 82 outings in 2017-18, so he's more than likely set to slow down eventually.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Extends point streak to seven games•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Contributes assist•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two points in OT loss•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Draws helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Buries power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pockets assist Thursday•