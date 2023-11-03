Karlsson scored a goal, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Karlsson keeps rolling -- he's now earned four goals and seven helpers during his eight-game point streak. The center opened the scoring in the first period and helped out on an Ivan Barbashev marker in the second. Karlsson is up to four goals, nine assists, 19 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 11 contests overall. The closest he's come to a point-per-game pace is 78 points in 82 outings in 2017-18, so he's more than likely set to slow down eventually.