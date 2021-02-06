Karlsson scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Karlsson scored his goal early in the second period, which chased Jonathan Quick from the contest. The 28-year-old Karlsson added helpers on goals by Jonathan Marchessault in the first period and Cody Glass in the second, the latter coming on the power play. The three-point effort doubled Karlsson's scoring output to six points in eight appearances. The Swede also has 18 shots and a plus-3 rating this year.