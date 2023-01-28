Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Karlsson continues to be effective in January -- he's picked up four goals and four helpers through 11 outings this month. The 30-year-old helped out on a Phil Kessel tally in the second period Friday. Karlsson has 11 goals, 23 assists, 95 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests overall.