Karlsson scored an empty-net goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Karlsson missed 12 games with a lower-body injury prior to the All-Star break, and this was his first game back. He led all Vegas forwards with 19:19 of ice time, resuming his all-situations role. Before the injury, the center was on track for his best campaign since 2017-18. He's produced 16 goals, 33 points, 94 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 39 outings this season and should continue to see significant usage.