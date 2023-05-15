Karlsson scored into an empty Edmonton net Sunday, sealing a 5-2 win for Vegas.
The empty net goal was Karlsson's first of the second round. With his strong playoff track record, managers have hoped for more from the 30-year-old center. Through 11 postseason games, he is up to five goals and eight points.
