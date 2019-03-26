Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pots goal in loss

Karlsson lit the lamp on the power play in Monday's loss to the Blues.

Karlsson picked up a rebound off Colin Miller's shot early in the second period and sent it home to tie the game 1-1. This was Karlsson's 23rd goal of the season, and he's still 20 points short of the monstrous 43-goal mark he posted in the Golden Knights' inaugural season.

