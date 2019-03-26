Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pots goal in loss
Karlsson lit the lamp on the power play in Monday's loss to the Blues.
Karlsson picked up a rebound off Colin Miller's shot early in the second period and sent it home to tie the game 1-1. This was Karlsson's 23rd goal of the season, and he's still 20 points short of the monstrous 43-goal mark he posted in the Golden Knights' inaugural season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pockets three points•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Reaches 20 goals•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Notches two assists•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Picks up assist•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Heating up again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...