Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pots power-play goal

Karlsson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Karlsson's second-period tally stretched the Golden Knights' lead to 4-1. The Swedish center is up to three goals and 11 points through 13 games this year. The goal was only his second power-play point of the year, and impressively, he also has three shorthanded points.