Karlsson scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 3.

Karlsson opened the scoring at 4:12 of the first period. Shorthanded production is nothing new for the Swede -- five of his 46 points during the regular season came shorthanded. Karlsson is up to four points, 16 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in six postseason outings.