Karlsson scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 3.
Karlsson opened the scoring at 4:12 of the first period. Shorthanded production is nothing new for the Swede -- five of his 46 points during the regular season came shorthanded. Karlsson is up to four points, 16 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in six postseason outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two-point night in victory•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Struggling to find back of net•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two apples in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Deposits 100th career goal•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Finds twine Friday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Dishes helper Wednesday•