Karlsson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.
Karlsson put on the moves, dangling a bit before feeding Reilly Smith for a second-period go-ahead goal. This was Karlsson's third straight game with an assist. The center is up to four goals, six helpers, 24 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 13 contests this season. The Golden Knights' "Misfits" line is back together and productive, and Karlsson's keen vision and playmaking are a significant factor in that.
