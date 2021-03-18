Karlsson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Karlsson had the secondary helper on Nicolas Hague's game-tying goal in the third period. The 28-year-old Karlsson has two assists in his last seven games. The rough stretch for the Swede has only put a slight damper on his season numbers -- he's at 19 points, 47 shots and a plus-10 rating through 27 appearances.