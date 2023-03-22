Karlsson logged two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Karlsson helped out on tallies by linemates Reilly Smith and Pavel Dorofeyev in this contest. With two goals and seven assists through 11 games in March, Karlsson is playing some of his best hockey of the season. The 30-year-old center is up to 47 points -- his highest total since 2018-19 (56). He's added 140 shots on net, a plus-7 rating, 44 hits and 42 blocked shots in a second-line role through 71 contests.