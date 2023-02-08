Karlsson logged an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Karlsson helped out on a Michael Amadio goal in the first period. Over his last 11 games, Karlsson has gotten on the scoresheet seven times, putting up four goals and three helpers in that span. The veteran center has matched his point total from last season -- he's at 35 points in 52 contests in 2022-23 compared to 67 games a year ago. He's added 104 shots on net, a plus-2 rating, 36 hits and 29 blocked shots this year.