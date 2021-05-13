Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Karlsson earned the secondary helper on William Carrier's second-period tally. The 28-year-old Karlsson picked up 39 points, 111 shots on net and a plus-19 rating in 56 contests this season. He'll enter the playoffs as the Golden Knights' second-line center, and his consistency on offense will be attractive for DFS.