Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Provides rare PIM boost

Karlsson had a shorthanded assist and 12 PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

The good news was Karlsson's shorthanded helper on Brayden McNabb's second-period goal. However, the mild-mannered Karlsson got caught up in some shenanigans after the Sharks' lone goal in the third period, earning a misconduct to go with his interference minor earlier in the game. When even Karlsson is getting a misconduct, you know Vegas' rivalry with the Sharks is heated. The Swedish center is up to three points and sits just four PIM shy of matching last year's time spent in the sin bin.