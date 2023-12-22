Karlsson logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.
Karlsson hasn't built any lengthy scoring streaks lately, but he has seven points over his last eight outings. The center also has multiple shots on goal in seven of those games. He's been excellent this season with 30 points, 86 shots and a plus-11 rating through 34 appearances in a middle-six role.
