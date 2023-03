Karlsson logged an assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Karlsson sprung a 2-on-1 with a pass to Michael Amadio, who set up Reilly Smith on the game-winning goal. The helper ended Karlsson's four-game point drought, and he's managed six helpers in 12 contests since his last goal. The center has 39 points, 117 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 61 appearances this season.