Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

The Golden Knights were only able to dress 10 forwards due to salary cap compliance, but Karlsson gave them a quick spark with his tally 3:29 into the game. The 28-year-old Swede has two goals and a helper during a modest three-game point streak. He's at 10 tallies, 26 points, 67 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 35 appearances overall.