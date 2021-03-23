Karlsson scored a goal on four shots and supplied two assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Karlsson then scored an insurance goal and assisted the second of Mark Stone's goals in the third period, both of which came on the power play. Monday was Karlsson's second three-point game of the year. The Swede has eight tallies, 15 helpers, 53 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 30 games.