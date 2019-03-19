Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Reaches 20 goals

Karlsson contributed a goal on three shots and an assist in Monday's 7-3 shellacking of the Sharks.

Karlsson didn't have a four-point night like his linemates Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith, but the center did record multiple points for the second consecutive game. He hit 20 goals for the second time in his career, and has 48 points from 73 games this season.

