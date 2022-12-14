Karlsson contributed a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 victory over Winnipeg.

Karlsson has seven goals and 20 points in 31 games this season. He snapped a three-game scoring drought, and found the back of the net for the first time since Nov. 28. The 29-year-old's overall offensive pace this season is decently ahead of 2021-22, when he finished with 12 goals and 35 points in 67 games.