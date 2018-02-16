Karlsson became the first Golden Knights player to score 30 goals with a power-play tally in Thursday's win over the Oilers.

Karlsson is riding a six-game point streak and a prime reason why the Golden Knights are the first team in the Western Conference to hit 80 points. The 25-year-old is having a sensational debut season in Vegas with 50 points in 57 games and needs to be owned in all formats. Karlsson is sporting a fantastic plus-32 rating and is one of the most dynamic fantasy forwards in the game.