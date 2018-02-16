Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Reaches milestone in win
Karlsson became the first Golden Knights player to score 30 goals with a power-play tally in Thursday's win over the Oilers.
Karlsson is riding a six-game point streak and a prime reason why the Golden Knights are the first team in the Western Conference to hit 80 points. The 25-year-old is having a sensational debut season in Vegas with 50 points in 57 games and needs to be owned in all formats. Karlsson is sporting a fantastic plus-32 rating and is one of the most dynamic fantasy forwards in the game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Collects two assists•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Nets pair of goals against former team•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Tallies game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Records two points versus Blackhawks•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Nets first hat trick in Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...