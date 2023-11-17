Karlsson notched a power-play assist and nine shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.
Karlsson was a man on a mission, but he had to settle for a solitary helper on Mark Stone's game-winner late in the third period. Over his last four games, Karlsson has two goals and two helpers. The 30-year-old continues to be a pleasant surprise for the Golden Knights, racking up 19 points (four on the power play, one shorthanded) with 37 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 17 contests this season.
