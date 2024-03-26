Karlsson notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's tally 49 seconds into overtime. The helper ended a three-game slump for Karlsson, his longest dry spell since November. Consistency has been a big part of the 31-year-old's strong season, though he's struggled to chip in as regularly in March with the Golden Knights getting closer to full health. Karlsson has 24 goals, 23 helpers, 150 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 59 appearances on the year.