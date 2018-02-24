Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Records three-point night
Karlsson scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 6-3 victory over the Canucks on Friday.
We are getting to the point where Karlsson's number are just silly. In 183 games prior to this season, he had 18 goals and 50 points. Over 61 games in 2017-18, Karlsson has posted 33 scores and 55 points. The analytics say the 25-year-old cannot continue to record his league-leading 24.8 shooting percentage, but not only has he maintained it over the last 10 games, it's gone up. Owners should simply ride out this career year.
