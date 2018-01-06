Karlsson posted a goal, an assist, a plus-4 rating and four shots on goal in a 5-4 victory over the Blackhawks on Friday.

With Friday's performance, Karlsson is adding to his already career-best totals. He's now up to 21 goals, 35 points and a plus-19 rating in 40 games. Prior to this season, he never scored more than nine goals or 25 points. Karlsson owns a league-high 26.3 shooting percentage, which indicates that he could slow down in the second half. But still, it's hard to ignore what the 24-year-old is doing this season.