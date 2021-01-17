Karlsson scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Karlsson's goal came with Marc-Andre Fleury on the bench for an extra attacker. The tally at 18:38 of the third period broke up John Gibson's shutout bid for the Ducks, and Max Pacioretty would finish the comeback in overtime. Karlsson's first point of the year was clutch -- he's added six shots and a plus-2 rating through two contests. An all-situations center, Karlsson can help fantasy squads in many ways.