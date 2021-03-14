Karlsson posted an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Karlsson had the secondary assist on Shea Theodore's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Karlsson snapped a four-game point drought during the last game of the Golden Knights' road trip. The Swede has 18 points (six tallies, 12 helpers), 42 shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 16 blocked shots through 25 contests. If he can get back on track with his offense, Karlsson is a solid depth option for fantasy managers.