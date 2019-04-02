Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Registers helper
Karlsson collected an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
In his last nine games, Karlsson has seven helpers and five goals, putting his production into overdrive to close out the campaign. The Swedish center has 56 points in 80 games this season, and while he's nowhere near the 78 points he posted in a breakout effort last year, he's maintained plenty of fantasy value.
