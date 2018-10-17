Karlsson scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Karlsson set up a beautiful backdoor pass for Jonathan Marchessault on the power play to open up scoring in the first period. The 25-year-old later deflected a pass from Reilly Smith in the third period for his first goal of the season. He now has six points -- just one on the power play -- through seven games.