Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Registers two points
Karlsson scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
Karlsson set up a beautiful backdoor pass for Jonathan Marchessault on the power play to open up scoring in the first period. The 25-year-old later deflected a pass from Reilly Smith in the third period for his first goal of the season. He now has six points -- just one on the power play -- through seven games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Contributes on both goals Monday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores three points Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: In midseason form with two points•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Avoids arbitration with one-year deal•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Seems bound for arbitration•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Elects salary arbitration•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...